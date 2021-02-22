Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

NYSE DLB opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $2,533,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,766 shares of company stock valued at $15,555,501. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.