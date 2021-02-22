Analysts Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.
Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.29. 21,518,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,045,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.46.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
