Analysts Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.29. 21,518,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,045,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.