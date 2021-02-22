Analysts Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equinor ASA.
EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 15th. Santander lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of EQNR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. 205,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,690. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
