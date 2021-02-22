Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report sales of $160,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $240,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $510,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.42 million, with estimates ranging from $15.28 million to $17.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOLO. Roth Capital increased their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of SOLO opened at $7.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $594.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $3,001,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

