Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.04.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

