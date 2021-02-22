Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.22 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,751,391.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,974.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

