Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.22 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.
