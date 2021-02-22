Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Sells $450,456.00 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Wilson Thissen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12.

AMP opened at $224.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $224.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $6,479,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,524,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

