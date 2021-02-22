American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Buys 800 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 0.1% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 171,018 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 474,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 106,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter.

IBDM remained flat at $$24.87 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

