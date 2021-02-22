American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.54-0.56 for the period.

ACC stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.32. 850,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,851. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $49.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.13.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

