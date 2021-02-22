Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,703,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332,491 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Ambev worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 888,145 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

