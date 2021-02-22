Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,249.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,239.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,204.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

