Altus Midstream (ALTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Altus Midstream to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $52.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $56.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

