Altimmune, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altimmune in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $758.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

