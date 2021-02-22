Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $4.90 on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.