AlphaValue Downgrades Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) to Buy

Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Société BIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $32.64.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe and internationally. The company offers stationery products, including ball pens, ink, dry gel pens, fineliner pens, graphite pencils, coloring pencils, coloring felt pens, poster paints, water colors, plasticines, double-sided dry eraser whiteboards, mini pocket mouse decor, glue stock dÃ©cor, markers, stickers, graphic pencils, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, dyes, leads, writing instruments, and correction and adhesive tapes, as well as crayons, arts and crafts kits, correction fluids, correction pens, and erasers.

