Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL stock traded down $17.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,070.83. The stock had a trading volume of 71,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,540. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,893.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,691.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.