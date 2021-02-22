Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $25.47 on Monday, reaching $2,075.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,717. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,901.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,697.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

