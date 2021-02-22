Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $27.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,073.64. 30,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,717. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,901.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,697.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

