Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ALIZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

