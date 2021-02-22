Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 873,826 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.88% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $265,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $112.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $101.10. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

