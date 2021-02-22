Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 156,956 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $258,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,646,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.67.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $400.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

