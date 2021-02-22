Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $291.51 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537,289 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $291,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 49.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

