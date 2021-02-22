Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,063,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,554,663 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Intel worth $401,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

INTC opened at $63.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

