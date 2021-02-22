Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 499,041 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $246,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:COLD opened at $36.78 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.