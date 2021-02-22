Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.00

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 53136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,660.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,389.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $431,364 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

