Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EADSF stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.80. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

