Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of EADSF stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.80. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
