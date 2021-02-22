Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €99.00 ($116.47) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.54 ($122.99).

AIR stock traded up €0.48 ($0.56) on Monday, hitting €91.77 ($107.96). The company had a trading volume of 2,259,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.17.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

