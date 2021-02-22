Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

APD opened at $263.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

