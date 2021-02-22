AGL Energy Limited (AGL.AX) (AGL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.41 on March 26th

AGL Energy Limited (AGL.AX) (ASX:AGL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.63.

Get AGL Energy Limited (AGL.AX) alerts:

About AGL Energy Limited (AGL.AX)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Limited (AGL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy Limited (AGL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.