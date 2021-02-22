Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.