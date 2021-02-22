AGF Investments LLC Sells 22,368 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,368 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,667 shares of company stock worth $24,770,853. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of K stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

