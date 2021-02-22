AGF Investments Inc. Sells 836 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.40 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.79 and a 200 day moving average of $265.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

