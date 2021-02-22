AGF Investments Inc. Sells 5,814 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $209.91 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

