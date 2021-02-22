AGF Investments Inc. Sells 136,240 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,240 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $93.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

