AGF Investments Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.