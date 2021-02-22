AGF Investments Inc. Has $404,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

