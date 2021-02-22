AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 41,542 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $18,805,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.34 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

