AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $179.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

