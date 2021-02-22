Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Earns Sell Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Aegon has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.