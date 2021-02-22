Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,341 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,397 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $241,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $469.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.58. The company has a market cap of $225.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

