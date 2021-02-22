AdEx Network Hits Market Cap of $80.44 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001302 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $80.44 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00742351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00041051 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00026692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00061743 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.13 or 0.04396395 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,327,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,185,466 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

