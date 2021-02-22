Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Argus

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by Argus from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.93.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.