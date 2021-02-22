Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $100.80 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

