Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKR. Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

