Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider Sells 321,345 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30.
Todd Wider also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Todd Wider sold 17,969 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $23,898.77.
ABEO opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.