Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider Sells 321,345 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30.

Todd Wider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24.

On Monday, November 23rd, Todd Wider sold 17,969 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $23,898.77.

ABEO opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

