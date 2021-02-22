Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 71,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 499,895 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,071. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

NYSE ABT opened at $123.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

