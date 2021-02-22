Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

