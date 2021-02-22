ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives CHF 23.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 23.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBN. HSBC set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

