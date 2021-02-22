Aave Hits Market Cap of $5.12 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $412.60 or 0.00757854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $5.12 billion and approximately $923.34 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061825 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.08 or 0.04435937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,408,771 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

