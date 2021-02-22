981,447 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 981,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,725,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.52. 248,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.40 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.